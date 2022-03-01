Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) recently:

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$255.00 to C$260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$221.00 to C$231.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from C$234.00 to C$244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$218.00 to C$222.00.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$183.65. The company had a trading volume of 110,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 1-year low of C$160.66 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

