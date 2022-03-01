Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.