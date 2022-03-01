Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.52 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 15.63 ($0.21), with a volume of 714,618 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.52.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

