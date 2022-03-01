Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.52 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 15.63 ($0.21), with a volume of 714,618 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.52.
Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)
Recommended Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.