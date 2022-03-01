IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 8.9%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 73,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,581,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

