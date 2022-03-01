IoT Chain Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $251,042.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

