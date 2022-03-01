IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $128.10

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.10 and last traded at $130.35, with a volume of 1464729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

