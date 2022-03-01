iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Boosted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16,904.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,374 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,215,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,713. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64.

