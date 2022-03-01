iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.15 and last traded at $74.01. Approximately 766,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 753,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.