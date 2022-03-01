iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07. 2,286,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,623,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.
Featured Stories
