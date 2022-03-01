iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 7.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $146,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,555 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

