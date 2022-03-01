iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of IBTI stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71.
