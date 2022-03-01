iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

