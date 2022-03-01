iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.28

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 12685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 1,091,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 394,598 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after buying an additional 304,580 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

