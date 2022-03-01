iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 363,602 shares.The stock last traded at $150.47 and had previously closed at $152.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 135,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,745,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

