iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.30 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86.

