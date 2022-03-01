iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.36% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $163.04 and a 52-week high of $204.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.23.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

