Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.86. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 21,973 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

