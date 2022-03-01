Ispolink Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Ispolink has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $3.10 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104531 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

