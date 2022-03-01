iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to report sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $701,609.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,124 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

