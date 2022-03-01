iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to report sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $701,609.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,124 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.