ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $395.73

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 395.73 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.66). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 332.20 ($4.46), with a volume of 10,218,957 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.27) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.73.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

