Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $536.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.00 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

