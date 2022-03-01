Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $86,377.50 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michel Cadieux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,491. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

