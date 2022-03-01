Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 16,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,912. Itron has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2,413.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

