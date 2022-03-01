Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Down 10.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.03 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 3,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Specifically, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Itron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

