Ivor Royston Sells 14,635 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,974. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.