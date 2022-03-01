James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,327 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in James River Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in James River Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.