James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 9534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $766.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

