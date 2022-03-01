James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $36.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JRVR. Barclays lowered their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.