James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Raised to $30.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 1,502,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $798.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

