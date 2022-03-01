Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 722,829 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

