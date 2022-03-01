Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of JWLLF stock remained flat at $$26.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

