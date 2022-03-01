Jamieson Wellness Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.84. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$41.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

