Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 40,584 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.43% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETAC. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
