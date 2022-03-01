Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $124.59 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

