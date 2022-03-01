Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after buying an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,200,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.