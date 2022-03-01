Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,853 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.