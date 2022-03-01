Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.73% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

