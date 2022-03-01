Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

