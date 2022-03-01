Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.16% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

