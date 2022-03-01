Jane Street Group LLC Invests $8.05 Million in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

