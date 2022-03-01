Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63.

