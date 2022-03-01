Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,488 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,070,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29.

