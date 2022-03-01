Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 90,511 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.42. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $98.89.
