Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.18% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

