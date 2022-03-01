Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,018,400 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,006 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

