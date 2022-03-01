Janice Chung Purchases 8,700 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janice Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Janice Chung acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $21,540.00.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

