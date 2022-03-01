Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of West Fraser Timber worth $40,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $2,236,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $2,291,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

NYSE:WFG opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

