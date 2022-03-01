Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JSML traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

