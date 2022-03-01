Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JSML traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
