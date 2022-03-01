Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

