Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Strategic (JSHLY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.