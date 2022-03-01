Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. 779,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

